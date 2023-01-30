Extension for swap of Naira notes: ‘ We were happy when buhari granted our request ‘, Tinubu says

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has disclosed that him alongside his team were delighted when President Muhammadu buhari acknowledged their request for the deadline extension for swap of new Naira notes with old ones.

He made this known during a campaign rally held in Edo State of recent while urging residents to vote for the political party in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

He said: ” We had been on this for three to four days and suddenly when the President said okay out of great respect he would consider our request for an extension, we were happy. I was running back and forth on this and calling him, so that is what we have been doing. Hopefully, even though we did not get all that we wanted, we got an extension by a number of days”.

Recall that CBN had earlier slated Tuesday, 31st January 2023 for the swap of old Naira notes with new notes but due to pleas from different stakeholders, the apex bank extended the deadline to February 10th 2023.

