Extend Usage Of Old Naira Notes By One Year – APC PCC Begs Buhari

The Agro Commodities Directorate of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) has requested that the expiry date of the old naira notes be extended by at least one year. The appeal was conveyed to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in a statement by Director General Alhaji Abubakar Udul Bello and his comrade Retson Tedheke. The bureau explained that farmers in the country have been adversely affected by the policy, but the extension will help them get through these difficult times.

The statement lamented that the naira conversion policy is “killing the wealth of farmers in rural Nigeria,” who are forced to sell their produce at prices below the cost of production due to the naira shortage.

Some of the explanations are: “The Directorate General urges President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the use of the old Naira notes for at least one year.” This is the result of a shortage of new banknotes in rural farming communities where farmers are forced to sell their produce at prices well below the cost of production. tend to undermine the gains of prosperity achieved.”

The statement said that the investment in this season could not be recovered and the seed could not be sown in the next season, so to avoid the looming food crisis, the old banknotes would be gradually withdrawn and replaced with new ones. urged the president to consider replacing it.

“Farmers will not be able to recoup their investment if they are forced to sell at a loss due to the lack of new currency, or they will not be on the farm until the next planting season.”

“With this background, we are appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct the CBN to allow both old and new banknotes to be used for at least one year, while the old banknotes go to banks. “It will be phased out immediately,” the PCC was told.

