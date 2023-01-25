This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Extend Old Notes Deadline, NASS Urges CBN

The National Assembly made a plea yesterday that Nigeria’s Apex Bank, the Central Bank, elongates its set date of January 31 as an expiry date for submission of old notes in the country, which had been made known since October 2022.

Amid the plea with the Upper Chamber holding for July 31, as well as urging that an exchange window be opened where people without bank accounts could deposit old notes and the Lower Chamber holding forth for June, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, maintained the sacrosanctness of the January 31 deadline.

The move by the Senate was in response to the motion made by Senator Sadiq Umar, APC, Kwara North, who recalled that the Senate on the 28th of December, 2022, had urged the CBN to extend the use of the old notes from January 31 to July 31.

After lots of deliberations, and coming to an agreement that non-extension of the date would lead to damage, not in favour of the country, the lawmakers unanimously voted in support of an extension till July 31, 2023.

The House of Representatives in a similar bid made the bold move to ask for an extension till June and as well resolved to meet with chief executive officers of commercial banks today. A meeting they termed ‘essential’ in ascertaining the availability of the new naira notes.

In reaction to all these, Mr Godwin Emefiele held that the January 31 deadline remains unchanged. He said the 90 days period given for the deposit of old notes is enough and urged Nigerians to make maximum use of the time available before the deadline.

