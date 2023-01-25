Extend deadline for the exchange of old naira notes till July 31 – Senate urges CBN

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Senate recently urged the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to extend the deadline for the exchange of old naira notes from January 31 deadline to May 31, 2023.

The news was shared by Instablog on January 25, 2023.

This is coming after a motion by Senator Sadiq Umar, APC, Kwara North who expressed concerns over CBN’s refusal to move the deadline.

He requested for an extension to July 31.

However, the Senate has also urged the CBN to create a means for people that don’t have bank accounts to deposit their old notes.

According to the source, most Senators at the meeting voted in support of the motion to extend the deadline.

They stated that there weren’t enough new naira notes in circulation because banks and Automated Teller Machines across the country weren’t issuing them.

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan was quoted saying “we need this extension for the most ordinary Nigerians”.

Other senators that asked the Apex bank for extension include, Senator Biodun Olujimi, PDP, Ekiti South, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, PDP-Bauchi North, Senator Adamu Aliero, PDP, Kebbi Central, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, APC-Jigawa North East.

Bismark5 (

)