Extend Deadline For Old Naira Note To July, Senate Again Tells CBN

The debate over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) deadline for the old naira notes to be in circulation has once more drawn the attention of the National Assembly’s upper house.

This time, the Senate has requested that the Apex Bank prolong the date by which old naira notes must be removed from circulation until July 31, 2023.

Remember that the CBN had set January 31st, 2023 as the deadline for the withdrawal of old notes when it started circulating the freshly redesigned N200, N500, and N1000 notes on December 15th.

Recall that the Senate had asked the CBN to extend the deadline in December 2022, but the top bank refused to consider the request.

Nigerians are rushing in droves to the bank to swap their old notes for new ones as the deadline rapidly approaches in order to avoid negative repercussions.

Some of the senators who spoke during the Tuesday plenary debate on a motion moved by Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar (APC, Kwara) highlighted that there weren’t enough fresh notes in circulation.

They issued a dire warning that many regions of the nation will descend into chaos if the deadline was not postponed.

In addition, the MPs expressed disappointment that the CBN had maintained the January 31 deadline in spite of strong public protests.

In order to give Nigerians, particularly those in rural areas, additional time to exchange their old notes, the Senate consequently requested from the CBN an extension of the deadline of six months.

Additionally, the Senate requested the CBN to mandate that commercial banks provide naira exchange counters where citizens without bank accounts can trade in their old notes.

Ahmad Lawan, the President of the Senate, who oversaw the plenary, gave the assurance that the National Assembly leadership would see to it that the CBN carried out the resolution. According to independent report.

