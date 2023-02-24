Explosions Shatter Homes, Businesses Of Atiku’s Supporters In Rivers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Port Hamilton — Explosions have shook the residences of Atiku Abubakar’s Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, supporters, and the police have confirmed they are looking into the occurrences.

The homes of Dr. Ipalibo Sogules, a former managing director of the Rivers State Microfinance Agency, and a gas plant in Port Harcourt were bombed with dynamite last night. Christian Ikiroma’s home was also bombed. Ikechi Chinda, a former PDP chairman in the state, also owned DC Lounge.

Sogules claimed that his ordeal was caused by the state’s local government chairman, saying: “Yesterday, just past 11 p.m., I received a call from my brother saying there was an explosion in my house, a detonated dynamite. I received a second call later that evening saying that there had been another explosion at the (his) gas plant. When those three boys fled after throwing the dynamite into the area, the explosion destroyed my generator home and other belongings. I believe the council chairman, who allegedly threatened that I wouldn’t flee if he threw explosives into my house and my plant.

“All of this is a result of my support for Atiku Abubakar. They cannot stop me; I will continue to stand behind him. I cannot be forced to support a candidate.

“I’ve asked the state’s police commissioner to visit and inspect the area. We do not condone violence. The game should be free and fair, and they should follow the rules.

In order to prevent future acts of electoral violence, he urged the Police to step up their efforts and make sure that those responsible were apprehended and punished. He added: “Also one of my friends, Christian Ikiroma, who is also an Atiku supporter, was affected. His home had been bombed. They carried out both actions at once.

Police have started looking into the attacks, according to Rivers State Command spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the news.

