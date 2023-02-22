This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Explosion Rocks Pro-Atiku Lawmaker’s Media House In Rivers

In Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, an explosion believed to have been caused by dynamite rocked a building holding Wish FM and Atlantic Television on Tuesday night.

This comes after unidentified gunmen on Tuesday night attacked King Tony Gboms’ home in the State, who is running for the House of Representatives on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

LEADERSHIP noted that Hon. Chinyere Igwe, a member of the House of Representatives and ardent supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, owns both Wish FM and Atlantic Television.

In a conversation with media, Igwe, who confirmed the attack on the facility, stated that the explosion severely damaged the building’s generator house.

“We have contacted the Police,” the federal member added, “some police detachment came, and the DPO called to inform me today some explosives experts are coming for additional investigations.”

In a similar event, unknown gunmen attacked Tony Gboms’ home on Tuesday night when he was campaigning for the SDP to represent Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

LEADERSHIP discovered that the intruders had broken the windows in both the security house and the main building.

The Rivers State Police Command, however, has not yet released a comment regarding the two events. According to Leadership report.

