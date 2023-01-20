Explosion Rocks APC Presidential Campaign In Rivers State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential campaign rally that was scheduled to hold in Rivers State, was scattered because of the disagreement between the youths.

According to a source who narrated how it happened, it reads: “There was an explosion suspected to be dynamite. The explosion came with a loud bang and some persons were injured. The party officials had an altercation with the youths of the community over access to the venue of the rally before the explosion occurred.”

The explosion could be dual to the altercation between the youths and party officials, the event did end successfully as three persons were injured.

According to the (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, he also added in a statement, that election is not a do or die affair and nobody should invoke violence to any political campaign.

He said accordingly; “Elections are not a do-or-die affair but an opportunity to reinforce our belief in democracy through our leadership choices adult suffrage.

“We had complained about the violence that had been visited on our party in some states because we did not want it to become a pattern if those engaged in anti-democratic activities were not brought to book. Our worst fears have now manifested with the explosion at the APC rally in Port Harcourt. It stands condemned. Elections and the choices we make should be about the BALLOT and not the BULLET.

“On behalf of my team, I stand in solidarity with the APC and the families of the injured. I wish the injured a quick recovery.

“Once again, I call on security agencies to ensure that those behind this dastardly act, including their promoters, are brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to copycats who may be emboldened to thread this same anti-democratic path.”

