Expensive fuel: Commuters shun interstate trips as operators hike fares, record low patronage

According to Punchng. Expensive Fuel Leads to a Decline in Interstate Trips as Fares Increase and Patronage Drops.

The removal of fuel subsidies and subsequent increase in petrol prices, along with rising inflation, have significantly impacted the cost of living for various categories of Nigerians, forcing them to adjust their lifestyles.

In the road transport sector, these adjustments have translated into a decline in interstate travel, with commuters cutting down on unnecessary trips.

Commercial motorists plying interstate routes have experienced a drop in patronage, leading them to scale down the number of trips they make and adopt measures such as combining passengers heading to different destinations along the same route.

Recent investigations have shown a noticeable decrease in passenger traffic at popular bus terminals and motor parks across the country.

Vehicles that used to fill up within an hour now take much longer, sometimes up to four hours, to find enough passengers.

The fuel subsidy removal was announced by President Bola Tinubu during his inauguration on May 29, 2023, resulting in a sharp jump in the pump price of petrol from N185 per litre to N500.

As Nigerians were still waiting for promised palliatives from the government to allete their financial burdens, petrol prices escalated further to between N586 and N630 per litre due to market forces like the exchange rate of the dollar to the naira.

Transport operators, heavily dependent on petrol for their services, were forced to raise fares to reflect the new economic realities.

Consequently, fares for interstate travel increased by up to 250% to 300%. Commuters who used to pay lower fares for trips found themselves paying significantly higher amounts.

For instance, travelers going from the Iyana-Ipaja park to Ibadan, Oyo State, were previously charged between N1000 and N1500 for the trip, but now face fares of N2,500 or even N3,000.

Similarly, the fare from Lagos to Bayelsa, which used to be around N7,900 to N8,000, has risen to over N23,000. Fares to other destinations like Enugu and Edo have also increased significantly.

As a result of these fare increases and financial constraints, many passengers have reduced their travel frequency.

Some have resorted to using unregistered operators for cheaper fares, although safety concerns persist with such operators.

Furthermore, the rise in fuel costs has impacted business operations for transport companies, with many facing reduced patronage and potential downsizing.

Notably, the escalating fuel prices have not only affected the road transport sector but also impacted air travel.

Airfares have soared to unprecedented levels, making domestic travel less affordable for many.

Previously, passengers could secure next-day tickets for as low as N70,000 to N75,000, but now, fares have surged to around N95,000 or higher.

The overall effect of expensive fuel has been far-reaching, forcing individuals to minimize unnecessary travel and adapt their lifestyles to cope with the prevailing economic challenges.

If fuel prices remain high and measures are not taken to address the situation, the transportation sector may continue to face significant challenges and further impact the cost of living for Nigerians.

