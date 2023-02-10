This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Expelled Members : Members Of PDP From Ekiti State Top The Expulsion List

Less than three weeks to presidential election in Nigeria, no fewer than five members of the People Democratic Party (PDP) from Ekiti State have been expelled from the party by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP.

According to a tweet released by the Official PDP Nigeria, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State), Hon. Ogbu ( Imo State) and few other party members from Ekiti State were expelled from PDP over anti-party activities and other grave offences.

The report revealed that their expulsion from the political party takes effect from Friday, February 10, 2023.

The list indicated that out of the seven members of the party that were expelled, five of them are from Ekiti State, Southwest Nigeria.

The following are the names of the affected members of PDP from Ekiti State:

1. Ajibola Lateef Oladimeji.

2. Olayinka James Okalere.

3. Fayose Oluwajomiloju John.

4. Akerele Olayinka.

5. Emiola Adenike Jennifer.

