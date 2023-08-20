NEWS

Exotic Bubu Gowns For Owambe Parties

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

Guests at an Owambe celebration are strongly recommended, though not obligatory, to don traditional Bubu outfits. Whether it’s a Soiree or an Evening gathering, a Bubu gown will undoubtedly draw attention in any Owambe setting, lending an air of sophistication beyond your actual stature.

The entire array of stylish Bubu aficionados at a recent event were adorned in creations by Nigerian fashion maestro Aduke Ade.

First in line is a polka-dot chiffon upper piece.

This striking ensemble flatters all skin tones, allowing for various styles such as freestyle, striped and dotted patterns, or even a three-piece suit.

The outfit would be impeccable with the addition of a wig, chic sunglasses, a trendy purse, and some captivating jewelry.

Enhancing a Bubu gown with accessories is a superb method to imbue it with your personal touch and display your individual style. A plain-cut dress can be transformed into something stunning with the inclusion of a belt.

Before embarking on crafting your Bubu gown, take note of the fabric color. Opting for floral designs can enhance the visual allure of your Bubu attire.

This Bubu dress might just benefit from a vibrant tie to finalize the look. Wherever you go, your positive impact will linger in people’s conversations and memories.

only (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘Let the will of the people decide who leads us, if democracy is all about choices.” -Okutepa

5 mins ago

Ankara Styles Suitable For Women To Rock At Any Event.

7 mins ago

Mothers; Check Out Some Gowns You Can Sew With Any Type Of Fabric.

20 mins ago

Shehu Sani reacts as President Alassane Ouattara says he will send troops to Niger Republic

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button