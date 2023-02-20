‘Exercise Further Patience,’ Buhari Urges Nigerians Amid Naira Scarcity, Campaigns For Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) recently opened up to Nigerians from Addis Ababa Ethiopia saying that the policies of government presently is to improve the country and would implore Nigerians to maintain patience while the government takes appropriate measures to ease them.

However, while making a clear speech on a video recording, he expressively showed his support for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the forth coming election. His gratitude was also made open as he was grateful for Nigerians to have him in the office for 8 years and also admonish Nigerians to vote for the APC aspirant as he said thus; “he is reliable and I know he will build on our achievements”.

Furthermore, he revealed that there’s an assurance that there’ll be adequate security measures to maintain peace during the election process. Therefore, all traditional rulers, religious leaders and parents should warn their followers to make sure they’re not used to constitute and trouble.

According to his canvass for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he said that the APC aspirant is whom has demonstrated his commitment to the buoy of this country and he is trusted and reliable and he believes he will build on our achievements.

In his final address, he made it known to Nigerians to exercise patience as they are working towards providing appropriate measures to ease the hardship in the country and “there shall be light at the end of the tunnel”.

Esecool (

)