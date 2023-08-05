EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Senators In Closed Door Session Tackle Akpabio, Reject Tinubu’s Electricity Cut-Off, Military Plan In Niger Republic

The Nigerian Senate is currently holding a closed door executive session where senators have refused to listen to Senate President, Godswill Akpabio who urged them to support President Bola Tinubu’s decisions on Niger Republic.

SaharaReporters learnt from an insider in the session that the senators are against both the deployment of soldiers and the power supply cut-off already implemented against Niger Republic by the Nigerian government.

It was gathered that Akpabio’s appeal to the senators to give support to Tinubu’s request had fallen on deaf ears so far as the session continued.

SaharaReporters had on Friday reported that the senate agreed to hold an extensive debate on the request by Tinubu, who is chairman of ECOWAS and Nigerian President, following the military takeover in Niger Republic.

It had been reported that Tinubu wrote a letter to Nigeria’s National Assembly, notifying the lawmakers about the ECOWAS possible military action against military leaders and coup plotters in Niger Republic.

Tinubu had also listed other sanctions against the military officers who recently seized power in the Niger after overthrowing the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

While giving an update on the close-door session, a top source told SaharaReporters on Saturday that the senators were against Tinubu’s actions.

“The senators are in an Executive closed door Session now (without the press or anyone) discussing about whether to use force/military action in Niger Republic. Majority of the Senators are against deployment of soldiers and are even against the power supply cut-off as already announced by the Nigerian government.

“Senators are still speaking and most of the Senators are vehement against any deployment of soldiers in any form. Deliberations are ongoing and Senate President is appealing for us to endorse the steps President Tinubu has taken so far, but the Senators vehemently rejected his suggestion and appeal,” the source revealed.

Tinubu’s official letter addressed to the Senate and received by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had partly read, “Following the unfortunate political situation in Niger Republic culminating in the overthrow of its President, ECOWAS under my leadership condemned the coup in its entirety and resolved to seek the return of the democratically elected govt. In a bid to restore peace, ECOWAS convened a meeting and came out with a communique.

“Closure and monitoring of all land borders with Niger Republic and reactivating of the border drilling excercise. Cutting off Electricity supply to Niger Republic; mobilising international support for the implementation of the provisions of the ECOWAS communiqué.

“Preventing the operation of commercial and special flights into and from Niger Republic; blockade of goods in transit to Niger especially from Lagos and eastern seaports; embarking on sensitisation of Nigerians and Nigeriens on the imperative of these actions particularly via social media.

“Military build-up and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta in Niger should they remain recalcitrant.”