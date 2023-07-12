EXCLUSIVE: How Negligence, Shunning Of Several Recommendations By Nigeria Airports Authority, FAAN Led To Stealing Of Airfield Lighting System At Lagos Airport

The management of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria ignored suggestions to get armed support from the Nigeria Air Force and Nigeria Police before the recent theft of airfield lighting systems, SaharaReporters has learnt.

SaharaReporters on Tuesday reported that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria had launched an investigation into the theft of the airfield lighting systems at the Lagos airport.

Although it is not clear exactly when the theft took place, the stolen lighting systems on the domestic runway 18 Runway/36Left of the airport, were reportedly reinstalled in November 2022, just about eight months ago.

A source told SaharaReporters that the criminals took advantage of the fact that the runway had been closed for months for maintenance to steal the lighting system.

The source blamed a “syndicate” of workers at the airport along with “accomplices from outside” for a series of thefts.

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that the management of the MMA had in several memos made several recommendations which were ignored.

For instance, sources told SaharaReporters that the MMA had urged the FAAN to clear vegetation along the perimeter stretches from the Diplomatic Carpark to the NAHCO Complex for a clear view but they did not heed the recommendation.

It was learnt that the management recommended repairing and rebuilding dilapidated and collapsed portions of the perimeter fence to the standard height with anti-climbing wire topping.

“Also, this was ignored,” one of the sources told SaharaReporters.

“FAAN was also asked to reinforce drainage canals at Cement and Orisumbare with burglar-proof materials but as usual, nothing was done,” one of the sources said.

“The recommendations include dismantling the make-shift bridge at the Ajao axis and reconstructing the drainage canal but to date, they were not attended to.”

SaharaReporters gathered that in one of the memos to the management, the authorities were advised to reinforce openings at the Apron drainage canal and airside/landside boundary at Gate 9 with burglar-proof materials.

“One of the recommendations was that adequate attention should be given to vegetation control along the perimeter road and that holes in the perimeter fence should be blocked but nothing was done. They were also advised to apprehend those responsible for creating those problems, but that was also ignored.

“It was advised that they should replace missing metal rail protectors at Ejigbo Canal to enforce watertight security at the airport but nothing was done,” one of the sources said.

A source close to the day-to-day running of the airport told SaharaReporters categorically that had the authorities heeded recommendations captured in several memos from different departments, “the issue of theft wouldn’t have arisen or become a topic of discussion today”.

For instance, the source said a department in one of the memos had recommended the implementation of vegetation control using herbicides.

The source said in the memo, the demolition of shanties built on the perimeter fence was also recommended alongside a warning against rebuilding, but that nothing was done about the issues.

“They also advised that a separate parking space should be provided for the parking of Unit Load Devices (ULDs) away from the fence line and for the replacement of the dilapidated Gate 2 and renovation of guard houses.

“The recommendation was that guard houses should be installed at crash gates along with the provision of armed support,” one of the sources said.

In another memo, one of the sources noted that the management was advised to ensure adequate illumination of the perimeter fence using solar-powered floodlights.

Regrettably, most of these recommendations were ignored, sources told Saharareporters.

The airport spokesman, Yakubu Funtua, who confirmed the stealing of the equipment by the thieves; said efforts were underway to arrest the criminals and recover the stolen equipment.

It was gathered that domestic carriers were forced to divert to the international section and taxi about 4km (2.5 miles) back to the right terminal, which caused flight disruptions.

The airport spokesperson, Funtua in an interview with the BBC, said that the FAAN would block all “loopholes to prevent a future occurrence.

The Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Kabiru Mohammed suspended some members of staff, head of security and head of fire departments at FAAN, SaharaReporters reported on Tuesday.

This event, which caused significant frustration amongst FAAN and sector insiders, highlights the airport’s security vulnerabilities.

The thieves managed to remove substantial components undetected, which has been attributed to potential internal sabotage and the dense surrounding forest, which offers ample cover.

It’s been noted that this is not the first theft at the Lagos airport. Prior incidents, including the theft of navigational equipment by workers of a FAAN sister agency, point to a systemic issue with security breaches.

FAAN staff members, who spoke to SaharaReporters on condition of anonymity, revealed that the Lagos airport was grossly understaffed even though the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, employed close to 1,500 staff within his tenure.

The minister had posted less than 10 percent of the staff to the Lagos airport.

The source blamed the management of the airport for the stealing, adding that security personnel had advised that the systems should be moved to a more secure place pending installation but they refused. He noted that theft was still going on, adding that people entered the perimeter almost every day.

The source had said, “The minister throughout his stay, before he left, employed close to 1,500 (altogether) fire and security staff. He brought less than 10% to Lagos.

“And, in actual fact, the recruitment was done for Lagos alone for security. But when they did this recruitment, they will take them, bring them from the North, and take them to moribund airports that are not functional.

“I am talking about manpower now. Lagos is heavily short-staffed. Even after the construction of the second terminal, they refused to recruit for the airport and neither were stuff from non-active airports brought to Lagos. But they want the security to do magic.

“Two, there are no functional security vehicles. At the time they came for inspection, there was only one functional patrol vehicle.

“These patrol vehicles are supposed to also escort aircraft, and as the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Aviation came for inspection, there was only one fictional patrol vehicle. These are the requests security has made over time.

“As we speak, the security arm works for over 12 hours in Lagos because of a shortage of manpower. We work for over 12 hours with the promise that we will be paid for working for those hours. The management has refused to pay them. But the management keeps spending money on elephant projects. If you ask them how much they spend on cutting grass at the airport, you will be shocked.

“FAAN should be challenged to publish how much they use to cut grass in a year. And those grasses are most times not properly cut. There is no single perimeter fence that is not covered with bush.

“The delimitation at the airside of the airport is appalling.

“It is obvious that FAAN management had to suspend the suspended officers to cover their inadequacies and their tracks.”

Efforts made by SaharaReporters to speak to the Managing Director of FAAN, Mohammed, were unsuccessful as he did not answer his calls or reply to a text message sent to him.

However, when the FAAN spokesperson, Mrs. Faithful Avokerie Hope-Ivbazewho, was also contacted on the telephone, she asked our reporter to send her a text message.

She had yet to reply to the text message at the time of filing this report.