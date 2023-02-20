This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

EXCLUSIVE: Delta APC Ward Chairmen Paid N2million Each To Resign, Join Opposition PDP

Less than six days before the February 25, 2023 general elections, some ward chairmen of the Delta state All Progressives Congress (APC) are said to have collected N2 million each to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), according to an online report that was made online by Sahara Reporters this afternoon. According to the report, the source who happens to also be a beneficiary of the N2 million alleged that the money was paid by the state governor and PDP vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa to woo them across the 25 local government councils to join the PDP. The source additionally stated that all of them have secretly written their resignation letters and they would soon submit it to the party’s secretariat.

The source who claimed anonymity also disclosed that their decisions to defect from APC was as a result of the alleged high-handedness, greed and inability of the state APC governorship candidate and deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege to see to the welfare of his party men who have been complaining about alleged neglect since inception of office.

The source said, “Okowa gave 250 APC chairmen N2 million, asked us to join PDP and work against Tinubu”. “This is a deal that is already sealed and delivered. Since we were handpicked into the position by the APC governorship candidate and the deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, we have not seen or received any good from him monetary wise”, he added.

He added that there’s no turning back on their decisions because they’ve made up their minds that Atiku Abubakar would be the next president of Nigeria.

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds

News )

#EXCLUSIVE #Delta #APC #Ward #Chairmen #Paid #N2million #Resign #Join #Opposition #PDPEXCLUSIVE: Delta APC Ward Chairmen Paid N2million Each To Resign, Join Opposition PDP Publish on 2023-02-20 15:00:16