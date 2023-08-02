Excercising Faith Without Taking Action Is Fake – Faith Oyedepo

Faith is often seen as something that is purely internal, but it is much more than that. Faith is not just about believing in something, it is also about acting on that belie

Without action, our faith is meaningless. Faith Oyedepo upheld this belief when says “There is no evidence of faith without an act. Action is the authentic evidence of faith and faith is fake without a corresponding action”.

For example, Abraham was willing to sacrifice his son Isaac because he had faith that God would provide a lamb. Rahab was willing to risk her own life to protect the Israelite spies because she had faith in God.

Here are more thoughts on the relationship between faith and action:

1. Faith is not a passive state of being. It is an active force that motivates us to do good in the world

2.. Action is not a substitute for faith. It is a way of expressing our faith and making it real in the world

3. Faith and action are two sides of the same coin. They are inextricably linked, and neither one is complete without the other

If you want to have a meaningful and impactful faith, it is important to find ways to put it into action. If you want to have real faith, then you need to act on that faith. You need to put your faith into practice. You need to show the world that you truly believe in something

Faith without action is dead. It is not real faith. It is just an empty belief. When you act on your faith, you are putting your money where your mouth is. You are showing the world that you are not just talking the talk, but you are also walking the walk.

