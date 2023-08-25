Excercise that can help you prevent osteoporosis as you age

Across the world, osteoporosis is a bone disease that primarily affects women. It is a condition where the bones weaken and become inflexible, making them more prone to breaking. Disability, loss of independence, and even death can result from osteoporosis. Nonetheless, it has been demonstrated that exercise is a powerful means of preventing osteoporosis and enhancing bone health.

According to Healthline, here are various physical activities that can help prevent osteoporosis. These activities include;

Weight-bearing

Exercises involving weight bearing require you to use your feet and legs to support your own body weight. Exercises that include weight bearing include jogging, walking, hiking, dancing, and aerobics. These workouts can increase bone density and encourage bone development.

Strength Training

Lifting weights or utilizing resistance bands are forms of practice for building stronger muscle and bone tissue. These activities can decrease your likelihood of fractures and encourage bone density. Squats, lunges, push-ups, and weightlifting represent just a few kinds of strength training activities.

It is significant to note that a person’s age, gender, and general health status may all affect the kind and level of physical exercise that is necessary to avoid osteoporosis. It is advised to speak with a doctor or nurse or a licensed personal trainer to figure out the appropriate exercises for your body.

AD_Negus (

)