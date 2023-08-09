Except God Did Not Call Me, All Those Who Mocked You Will Eat On Your Table – David Ibiyeomie

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries International drops a new prophetic declaration a recent video shared on his official Facebook page.

He prayed, “Your Story changes now. People that have locked you before will see you lifted. Except God did not call me, all those who mocked you will eat on your table. All those who look down on you will look up to you. All those who thought your case was closed will see God open a new chapter. That tears on your face shall be wiped off; that shame shall be rolled away. God will bless, lift and surprise. And so shall it be.”

This is an important prophetic declaration and you have to believe in what God is set to do in your life. Believe in the words of Prophecy and in the ability of God to bring it to pass in your life. If you believe, say a big Amen in the comment box below.

Click VIDEO for the short clip

PrayerMedia (

)