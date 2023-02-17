Ex-Special Assistant Sues Aisha Buhari, Demands N100million As Damages For Illegal Detention.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recently, Zainab, a former Special Assistant to Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has dragged the First Lady to court for alleged illegal detention and is demanding for N100 million in damages.

According to Punch newspaper, in the lawsuit, Zainab accuses the First Lady and other respondents, namely; the Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Services, of abducting her and taking her to the Presidential Villa where she was allegedly assaulted, dehumanized, and abused by the First Lady with the support of officers of the DSS and police for deleting her posts on social media.

The suit also seeks to prevent the police and DSS from further arresting, detaining and torturing her. The case has, however, not been assigned to a judge yet.

In Nigeria, it is a constitutional right for any citizen to be free from any form of detention, torture, or abuse by any government official or agent. A government official is expected to respect and ensure the citizens their fundamental rights and freedoms.

As the case progresses, it is expected that the court will take into consideration the gravity of the situation and the alleged violations of Zainab’s rights, and will come up with a fair judgment.

The outcome of this case could set a precedent in Nigeria and could potentially serve as a warning to other government officials and agents to respect the fundamental rights of citizens and to act within the provisions of the constitution.

It will also serve as a reminder to government officials and agents that they are accountable to the people they serve.

