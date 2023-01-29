This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ex-NNPP zonal secretary dumps Kwankwaso for Atiku

Dr. Babayo Liman, a former North-East Zonal Secretary of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, claimed on Sunday that Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the party’s presidential candidate, lacks the structure and ability to run Nigeria.

Liman said he switched to the People’s Democratic Party to aid Atiku Abubakar in winning the February 25 presidential election. He made this announcement in Jalingo, Taraba State, while speaking to his supporters at a press conference.

“The NNPP lacks the organization to prevail in elections. I have viewed the PDP as a means of delivering Nigeria from the many difficulties that its people face. Election-winning infrastructure exists within the PDP and among Atiku.

“Atiku was a member of the successful administration led by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. For example, just three states had insecurity during the PDP government; today, it exists in all 50 states. I follow Atiku because there wasn’t as much poverty.

“Kwankwaso has shown he is unable to satisfy the demands and aspirations of Nigerians. How can he manage Nigeria with over 200 million people if he can’t manage the NNPP’s internal crisis with just 30 executives?

He asked, “How can such a party win elections when even among the executives, only four of us were active, the other members were ghosts, and we never saw them.

According to the former NNPP head, it was customary for him to let his supporters know about his defection and his upcoming plans.

Liman responded that Kwankwaso enticed them into the NNPP because of their popularity and support base in the area, but his inability to resolve internal party disputes was a blatant sign that he was not prepared to rule Nigeria. When asked when he realized that the NNPP and Kwankwaso were not the solutions to Nigeria, Liman said he first realized that the NNPP and Kwankwaso were not the solutions.

