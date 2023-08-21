Ex-Minister Shagari Dumps PDP, Joins APC

The former Minister of water resources, Barrister Mukhtar Shehu Shagari has formerly dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the ruling All progressives Congress APC.

According to The Vanguard reports, Shagari, who was a former Minister under administration of former president Olusegun Obasanjo formerly received APC membership card from the hands of the party secretary Abubakar Yabo in company other state APC executives.

The elder statesman was a founding member of the PDP and has been in the party for over 25 years not until August this year when he decided to adjust his seat to APC.

Sources within the party suggest that Shagari’ s defection arises from perceived unfair treatment by PDP’ s national body, despite his longstanding loyalty.

Many of his peers, including former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have similarly left the PDP in recent times.

State APC secretary Alhaji Abubakar Yabo confirmed Shagari’ s official party switch, putting to rest speculations that the seasoned politician might stay with the PDP against all odds.

Meanwhile, Shagari, in a press statement, had said the hard decision was as a result of the series of betrayals that he had suffered in the hands of a party.

The former deputy governor said that the party ” deceitfully claims to be a bastion of democracy but has instead become a party of the highest bidder” without considering his labor, commitment, sacrifice, investments and service since 1998.

Shagari lamented that the PDP had unfortunately become a ” cash and carry” party for the highest bidder so as to serve the interest of a minority few who have hijacked the body and soul of the party.

