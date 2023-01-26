Ex-Minister Oyelese advises Makinde to back Atiku if he wants a second term in office.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, according to former Minister of Power and Steel Elder Wole Oyelese, has his sights set on a second term, and the success of Atiku Abubakar is crucial to his hopes.

In the next presidential election on February 25th, Atiku will be representing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Oyelese made this proclamation on Thursday while chatting with reporters in Ibadan, the state capital.

As one of the PDP’s newly formed G-5 governors, Makinde has declined to support Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign.

He and the other G-5 members have already said that they would not vote for Atiku unless the party’s national head, Dr. Iyorcha Ayu, steps down.

However, Oyelese, one of the PDP’s chieftains in the state, has urged Makinde to turn back.

In order to achieve his goal of serving a second term, the former minister said, Makinde must reverse his choice.

As Oyelese addressed the media, he clarified that Makinde needed Atiku to win a second term in office and that more than 95% of Makinde’s political appointees were supporting Atiku.

The former minister warned that the present scenario is an act of treason and said that Makinde lacks the ability to change the general feeling in Oyo State, which is in favor of Atiku.

He continued by saying that it is hypocritical for Makinde, who is running for re-election on the PDP ticket, to be working against the party’s presidential nominee.

Oyelese urged Makinde to change his mind and back Atiku immediately.

When a member of a political party works against their party’s presidential candidate, he or she is committing an act of betrayal, he or she claimed. Oyo State has already decided to back Atiku, so Seyi is the one who needs Atiku, not the other way around.

“The main conclusion is that Makinde should campaign openly for Atiku or else it would be interpreted that he has made a statement in line with what the G-5 governors have been saying, and this is harmful for his second term aspirations,” the article concludes. It’s time for Makinde to realize that Wike has completely lost it.

Imoleayo98 (

)