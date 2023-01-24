This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ex- Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani Reveals How Customers Have Turned A Banking Hall Into A Prayer Hall

Former Senator, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani has revealed how customers waiting to withdraw money from the counter turned the banking hall into a prayer hall.

The Kaduna born politician revealed this on twitter on Tuesday afternoon with a picture posted on his verified handle.

According to the post and its reactions, the customers have visited the bank to make withdrawals of the new naira Note.

But after they seem to have waited for too long without hitting their target, they allegedly spread their mat on the floor of the banking hall and observed their afternoon prayer in the presence of bank staffs and other customers.

The development is coming amidst controversies trailing the January 31st deadline issued by the central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele to phase off the old naira Note from circulation.

According to some of the people who reacted to the senator’s tweet, Nigerian Banks have made it difficult for people especially the businessmen and women to get the new naira note effortlessly.

The bank officials were said to have always told their customers that they cannot withdraw more than 10,000 naira at once or simply tell them there is no fund available for withdrawal.

Apparently disturbed by the recent development at a bank that is yet to be indentified in the northern part of the country, Senator Shehu Sani wrote on twitter: “The 1984 change of currency is not as tedious as this. Customers have turned a Banking Hall into a prayer Hall.”

The post has since elicited reactions from his followers.

