Ex-INEC director claims APC acquired a tainted BVAS report in Osun.

Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, formerly the INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, has shed further insight on the electoral petitions tribunal verdict that disqualified Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party as the winner of the 2022 gubernatorial election in the state.

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal concluded on Friday that Adeleke’s election was invalid and ordered INEC to revoke his certificate of return and give a fresh one to Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress.

The APC acquired an inadequate report upon which the ruling was based, Osaze-Uzzi stated during an interview on Channel TV’s Sunrise Daily on Monday.

“The other member of the tribunal, the Honorable Justice, who disagreed with his two colleagues, stated, “I would rather utilize the main source of this information, and the major source of this data is really the computer itself.”

In essence, it is a computer. Rather than access the server where the data was stored, he stated, “I’ll just utilize the printout from the computer.”

In addition, he said, “The machines were tendered, and so were the reports from the server, and there ought not to have been a discrepancy, but somewhere down the line, not all the data had been transferred when the APC acquired the certified copy of the first server report.”

The reliance on the BVAS report exposed it, so to speak, and BVAS is to thank for that. However, caution is required; which BVAS report was used as the basis? He then asked, “Was it the BVAS itself, or what was sent to the server, to the backend?”

He stated the tribunal’s judgment must be broken and that “the chairman and the second member” of the tribunal relied on the first report and the initial report of the backend, all of which were validated by INEC.

According to Osaze-Uzzi, the BVAS hardware communicated the additional data once the APC had a verified copy of the original server report.

It was sent from the server, and then it was downloaded. A few days later, though—and INEC used the term “synchronized,” which I’m not really fond of—you synchronize it and ask, “Have all the results been transferred?” This refers to the question of whether or not all data has been transmitted from the machine, BVAS itself, to the server.

“It’s a physical machine that sends signals to another physical machine.” Now it has gone and checked, and it has reported back that “there is an issue here.” The BVAS report had automatically downloaded; “we got it out and reviewed each BVAS machine, and now we discovered that no, some data was not delivered to the server,” the former INEC director added.

On the other hand, Osaze-Uzzi urged stakeholders to look on the bright side of the tribunal’s ruling since it validated the role BVAS has played in improving the electoral process by revealing the over-voting that occurred during the election.

