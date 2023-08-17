Ex-INEC Chairman Prof. Attahiru Jega, To Lead Election Observation Mission In Zimbabwe

The esteemed Carter Center, known for its strong dedication to democratic processes, has revealed that Prof. Attahiru Jega, a former chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will lead the Center’s crucial international election observation mission in Zimbabwe.

In a strategic maneuver, the Carter Center initiated this mission in late July, prompted by an invitation from Zimbabwean authorities and strengthened by the endorsement of its observers by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

According to a report by Leadership paper, Prof. Jega responded to this responsibility, stating, “It’s an honor to lead the Center’s mission to observe Zimbabwe’s Aug. 23 harmonized elections. I urge all Zimbabweans, including political party members, candidates, and voters, to demonstrate their commitment to democracy and peaceful elections.”

Furthermore, a group of 15 long-term observers has already arrived in Zimbabwe, strategically dispersing across the nation during the first week of August. The imminent arrival of short-term observers on August 18 signifies the final phase, during which they will be spread across the country, closely overseeing the polling, counting, and tabulation procedures on the day of reckoning.

This mission holds the objective of evaluating electoral preparations and the overall electoral environment. This encompasses various aspects such as election administration, campaign activities, the participation of women and ethnic minorities, the influence of social media, dispute resolution mechanisms, and other elements integral to the election process.

The Carter Center diligently adheres to the 2005 Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation as it carries out its mission. The evaluations are based on Zimbabwe’s domestic legal framework and align with regional and global obligations and benchmarks for democratic elections. This includes the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance, which was ratified by the Republic of Zimbabwe’s government in April 2022.

With a prestigious legacy dating back to 1989, the Carter Center has been a trailblazer in the field of election observation. Having monitored more than 110 elections across Africa, Latin America, Asia, and the United States, the Center made a significant impact in Zimbabwe in 2018 through an expert mission during the election.

