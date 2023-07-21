Ex -Imo Deputy Governor, Madumere, Congratulates Ondo First Lady As She Clocks 70

Imo State former Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere has Felicitated the First Lady and the Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Akeredolu-Anyanwu -Ada Owerri as she clocks 70.

The former Deputy Governor describes Mrs Akeredolu as an Amazon of grace whose religious support for her Husband should be emulated by others.

According to a press release issued by the former Deputy Governor’s aide, Uche Onwuchekwa, Mrs Akeredolu has been a pillar of support to her husband in thick and thin to the extent they work together, play together and pursue their goals holding each others hands.

Prince Madumere describes the First Lady of Ondo State as blessed, having survived the dreaded disease of cancer and came back to help those afflicted by it to conquer it.

“Attaining three scores and ten is a testimony of God’s love and grace upon my sister, the First Lady of Ondo State, yet she looks 40 and still very energetic”, the release reads in parts.

Prince Madumere further wish her well and many more years ahead of her, while assuring her the grace of God upon her Husband who is fast recovering from his ailment.

Prince Madumere also called on all and sundry to rejoice with the Amazon who has used her office to reach out to the poorest of the poor, especially the girl child and mothers afflicted by various life threatening diseases.

ogbonnayauche (

)