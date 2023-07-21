Ex -Imo Deputy Governor, Madumere, Congratulates Ondo First Lady As She Clocks 70

Prince Eze Madumere, the former Deputy Governor of Imo State, has sent his best wishes to Chief Mrs Betty Akeredolu-Anyanwu, the First Lady of Ondo State, on her 70th birthday. The ex-Deputy Governor praises Mrs. Akeredolu as a graceful and religious supporter of her husband, setting an example for others to follow.

In a press release by Uche Onwuchekwa, the former Deputy Governor’s aide, it is stated that Mrs Akeredolu has been a strong source of support for her husband. They work and play together and support each other in achieving their goals.

Prince Madumere praises the First Lady of Ondo State for overcoming cancer and using her experience to support others battling the disease. The statement says that reaching the age of 70 is seen as evidence of God’s love and grace towards the First Lady of Ondo State. Despite being 70, she still looks young and full of energy.

Prince Madumere extended his well wishes to her and expressed hope for many more years of good health. He also reassured her that her husband is receiving God’s grace and is on a fast road to recovery from his illness.

Prince Madumere is urging everyone to celebrate and support the Amazon who has made efforts to help the most vulnerable, particularly young girls and mothers suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

