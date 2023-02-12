Ex-governors From The South Who Might Be First-time Senators if Elected in 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

This piece takes a look at the two-time former governors from the southern part of the country who are in the senatorial contest to be part of the 10th National Assembly for the first time. However, this could only be possible if they get elected on February 25th.

In the outgoing 9th senate, whose life will expire on June 11, 2023, 14 former governors are serving as senators representing districts from the north and south of the country.

While some of the serving senators who are ex-governors lost out in the recently concluded primary elections of their political parties, some who are about to finish their tenure as the chief executive officers of their respective states have won tickets to participate in the 2023 senatorial elections.

1. Adams Oshiomhole

He is a former two-term governor of Edo State and National Chairman of the ruling party, APC. Before becoming governor, he had served as the National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, a platform that brought him into national relevance.

He emerged as the candidate of the party for Edo North Senatorial District in the recent primary elections. If elected, he might be a first-term senator.

2. Gbenga Daniel

Except the unexpected happens, he will be in the Red Chamber as a freshman Senator on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

He was a former PDP governor for two consecutive times in Ogun State. Since the end of his reign as governor, he was in political limbo until recently when he moved to the APC from the PDP.

