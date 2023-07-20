Ex-Governor Al-Makura endorsed as next APC national chairman

A group, Forum of State Chairmen of Defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), has made a case for former Governor Tanko Al-Makura as the next national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The endorsement is contained in a statement jointly signed by the group’s national coordinator, Kassim Mabo, national secretary, Sulaiman Oyaremi and national publicity secretary, Godwin Erhahon, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The group described the former governor as a unifier and bridge builder, stressing that Al-Makura’s emergence would promote cohesion within the party.

“The Forum for State Chairmen of the Defunct CPC is of the considered opinion that Al-Makura is the best hand for the vacant seat. This is sequel to the recent resignation of the immediate past National Chairman of the APC and the need to search for a capable, experienced and reliable personality to occupy the seat,” the group explained.

It added, “Apart from his sterling leadership qualities, which is testified to by all party members, he is also one of the four contenders for the position during the last APC National Convention. “Other three are the immediate past national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who has voluntarily resigned.”

The group also mentioned Saliu Mustapha, senator representing Kwara Central and George Akume, the SGF.

“We urge the party’s leadership to look in this direction in order to promote cohesion within party system,” added the group.

The APC National Working Committee announced the resignation of APC chair Abdullahi Adamu and national secretary Iyiola Omisore. Their resignation was announced Monday during the NWC meeting by Abubakar Kyari.

Mr Kyari is acting as the APC national chairman, while deputy national secretary Festus Fuanter is acting secretary.

(NAN)