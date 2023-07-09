Ex-gov. Yari was not arrested for refusing President Tinubu’s call: DSS speaks

The Department of State Services (DSS) has knocked down the report that former governor of Zamfara State and senator representing Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Yari was invited for ignoring President Bola Tinubu’s call.

Online media had claimed that SSS had detained Senator Yari for allegedly ignoring Tinubu’s phone call when the Senate president race was in progress.

The DSS, however, referred to the article as the pinnacle of garbage journalism in a statement it provided to PM on Sunday.

The Sahara Reporters and Jackson Ude claims were also debunked by the secret police.

False reports have come to the attention of the Department of State Services (DSS), particularly SaharaReporters, Peoples Gazette, and Jackson Ude.

The so-called news outlets provided the public with false narratives and charges against the Service in a variety of ways. For instance, SaharaReporters said that the Service invaded the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and carted away some of their data.

False claims were made by Jackson Ude claiming nepotism is the cause of a ruckus within the DSS. In addition, he charged that the Service had been spying on the judges of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

On its part, Peoples Gazette mentioned that Senator Abdulaziz Yari became arrested for alleged refusal to choose the President’s telecellsmartphone call (some thing that meant). There are different editions of unsubstantiated and nameless petitions flying round towards the DGSS, his own circle of relatives and a few officials. The Service normally could now no longer have answered to those inaccuracies however for the fickle minded and inclined people in addition to the unsuspecting public that can take the lies for facts.

To set the data straight, the DSS did now no longer execute operations of any type on the ICPC and CCB or do away with documents from their offices. Instructively, the 2 companies have, on their own, refuted the information in extensively circulated press statements.

It is petty, if now no longer laughable, to document that Yari became invited for refusing to choose the President’s call. This is the peak of junk journalism. Yari is aware of why he became invited.

In fact, the Service denies all of the allegations as they lack any real foundation or credibility. They are handiest figments of the creators’ imaginations. This is extra in order that the publishers in query were mentioned in and out of doors the usa for his or her notoriety for peddling faux information, sensational and gutter journalism. Without a modicum of right and civilised behaviour, they bask in person assassinations and varied blackmail as business.

It isn’t doubtful that their reviews below reference are hatchet jobs designed to smear or impeach the integrity of the Service and its leadership. Notably, the Service proactively alerted the general public approximately this improvement in advance in June, 2023.

While it’s miles privy to the sponsors of those campaigns of calumny, it’ll actually permit them to exhaust themselves understanding too nicely that they could at some point be added to justice.Many days, it’s far said, are positive for the thief however there may be that someday for the proprietor of the house.

It is obvious that the writers and their sponsors are oblivious of the accolades the Service has persisted to obtain from majority of stakeholders for first rate overall performance and its expert manner in dealing with many crucial problems of countrywide importance.

Rather, they have got selected to apply their structures to subvert the Agency and undermine its capabilities. Restating its admire for the guideline of thumb of law, independence and autonomy of different businesses consisting of the Judiciary and Legislature, DSS will now no longer shirk its duties or permit a few detractors to save you it from task its statutory obligations or sporting out lawful orders through constituted authorities.

If Yari or all and sundry else is to be invited or taken into custody, the Service will now no longer hesitate to achieve this as some distance as this is procedurally accomplished in the confines of the law. The Service will stay focused, resilient, patriotic and expert withinside the behavior of its affairs.

Members of the general public are enjoined to brush aside the deceptive tales which might be geared toward inflicting disaffection withinside the us of a and disparaging the Service’ leadership.

The Service will hold to paintings with applicable stakeholders to deal with protection demanding situations withinside the usa consistent with its mandate and the directives of the President. It does now no longer remember how often naysayers and adverse dealers will plan to distract it.

The former governor suggested on the workplace of the name of the game police after plenary on Thursday.

He turned into launched on Saturday night.

Source: PMnews

