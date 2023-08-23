Ex-Gov Jigawa: He Received Security Report every morning as the first item on his official menu-NPF

According to PUNCH NEWSPAPER, a group affiliated with the Northwest Progressives Forum (NPF) has expressed support for the selection of Mohammed Badaru, former Governor of Jigawa State, as Nigeria’s Minister of Defence.

They believe that President Bola Tinubu made a well-informed decision in choosing Badaru for this role. Despite the mixed reactions to Badaru’s appointment, the group’s Director of Strategic Communications, Adamu Isa, commended President Tinubu for selecting someone with a commendable track record for the position.

“As the then Governor of Jigawa State, he received Security Report every morning as the first item on his official menu. This was moreso because the Chief Security Officer of Jigawa State. He cannot therefore be said to be a novice in modern governance and related issues of safety and security of citizens. Jigawa State today, is one of the most peaceful States in Nigeria”, the group argued.

In response to the idea that the new Minister may struggle in their role without military training, the group stated that those who are spreading this narrative are simply trying to divert attention. They explained that a Nigerian Minister’s main responsibility is to coordinate the work of professionals under their supervision.

“We recall that another former governor from the Northwest, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso held the same portfolio of Defence Minister and performed effectively and efficiently. This was moreso because being a Minister is no rocket science”

The group expressed their excitement about news reports stating that the new Minister of Defence has wasted no time in taking action, as he is already gathering a team of experts to help him with his important responsibilities.

Isa explained that Badaru’s effort to assemble a team of experts shows that he knows what he is doing and understands the importance of having the right people in place to effectively carry out his duties.

The group praised President Bola Tinubu for choosing someone who is competent, patriotic, and has a proven track record of success in previous assignments.

After conducting their own research and consulting with military experts, the group is confident that Mohammed Badaru’s appointment as Minister of Defence will bring about significant change and progress.

The group also promised to continue praying for the new Minister’s success in his new national role.

