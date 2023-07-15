NEWS

Ex-Economic Adviser Knocks Tinubu Over N8,000 Transfer, Suggests Alternative Method To Spend Money

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 346 1 minute read

Kpakol Knocks N8,000 Transfers, Proposes ‘Slightly Subsidised’ Fuel For Commercial Vehicles

According to Channels TV, The six-month palliative plan was contained in a letter President Bola Tinubu wrote to the House of Representatives seeking the approval of an $800 million World Bank loan request by former President Muhammadu Buhari for a social safety net programme.

This development occurred within a month after President Bola Tinubu’s announcement in his inaugural speech that the fuel subsidy had been abolished. This declaration was followed by reassurances to millions of Nigerians.

During an analysis of the policy on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Kpakol echoed a widely held viewpoint that the removal of the subsidy should have been implemented gradually, allowing Nigerians to adapt to the changes in a phased manner.

The Chief Economic Adviser during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration offered insights into the current challenges faced by people, emphasizing that it is primarily an issue of adjustment.

Expressing his perspective, he acknowledged the public’s reluctance towards any form of fuel subsidy removal. However, he suggested an alternative approach. Instead of completely eliminating the subsidy, he proposed the utilization of technology such as computers, electronics, and machines.

He further elaborated that implementing devices at gas stations could allow commercial vehicles, taxis, and those involved in commercial transportation to access fuel at a partially subsidized rate, rather than relying on a fully subsidized approach as currently employed.

The Chief Economic Adviser believed that by providing targeted subsidies to individuals using commercial vehicles, a balance could be struck between addressing concerns about fuel subsidy and supporting those in essential transportation sectors.

What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comment in the box below, and share the post.

Number_One (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 346 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

It’s An Insult To The Sensibilities Of Our Members To Appoint Someone From Another Party—Darlington Nwauju

29 seconds ago

The Causes and Treatment of Pain at the Bottom of Your Feet

11 mins ago

It’s Not True That The Former Transportation Minister Is Lobbying To Become Minister— Darlington Nwauju

22 mins ago

My Office Is Actually Worth More Than 10 Million Naira- Blessing CEO Says In New Video

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button