Ex-Economic Adviser Knocks Tinubu Over N8,000 Transfer, Suggests Alternative Method To Spend Money

Kpakol Knocks N8,000 Transfers, Proposes ‘Slightly Subsidised’ Fuel For Commercial Vehicles

According to Channels TV, The six-month palliative plan was contained in a letter President Bola Tinubu wrote to the House of Representatives seeking the approval of an $800 million World Bank loan request by former President Muhammadu Buhari for a social safety net programme.

This development occurred within a month after President Bola Tinubu’s announcement in his inaugural speech that the fuel subsidy had been abolished. This declaration was followed by reassurances to millions of Nigerians.

During an analysis of the policy on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Kpakol echoed a widely held viewpoint that the removal of the subsidy should have been implemented gradually, allowing Nigerians to adapt to the changes in a phased manner.

The Chief Economic Adviser during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration offered insights into the current challenges faced by people, emphasizing that it is primarily an issue of adjustment.

Expressing his perspective, he acknowledged the public’s reluctance towards any form of fuel subsidy removal. However, he suggested an alternative approach. Instead of completely eliminating the subsidy, he proposed the utilization of technology such as computers, electronics, and machines.

He further elaborated that implementing devices at gas stations could allow commercial vehicles, taxis, and those involved in commercial transportation to access fuel at a partially subsidized rate, rather than relying on a fully subsidized approach as currently employed.

The Chief Economic Adviser believed that by providing targeted subsidies to individuals using commercial vehicles, a balance could be struck between addressing concerns about fuel subsidy and supporting those in essential transportation sectors.

