Ex-CBN Governor Should List Names Of Those Who Got Money Under Previous Administration – Shehu Sani

Amid the ongoing public uproar that has greeted the audit report that was recently released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) detailing suspicious financial activities allegedly perpetrated by the immediate past government, civil rights activists, and former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has urged the Bola Tinubu administration to probe deeper into the allegations by focusing on the former apex bank governor.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, August 15, Sani, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated that not only should the former CBN Governor be made to list those who allegedly received monies from the previous administration, but the mentioned persons must be made to return every penny back to the coffers of the federal government.

He wrote; “The solution to the problem is simply for the ex-CBN Governor to list the names of all those who were shared money under the Buhari administration, and be made to cough out every cent back to the Government.”

