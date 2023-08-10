Ex-Blues player, William Gallas opens up on his concerns over Chelsea’s signing of Axel Disasi

Former Chelsea star William Gallas has expressed skepticism over Chelsea’s recent signing, Axel Disasi, suggesting that the 25-year-old defender might not be ready for top-level football and may not fit well within the club’s dynamics.

Disasi’s arrival at Stamford Bridge came after a £38.5 million move from Monaco, where he spent the previous three seasons after transferring from Reims.

Despite being part of the France squad that reached the World Cup final in Qatar and earning four caps for his country, Gallas has voiced his reservations about the new recruit.

The former Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham defender questioned the necessity of Chelsea’s investment in Disasi, primarily due to the club’s abundance of center-backs.

Gallas stated that while Disasi possesses physical prowess, he believes that being physically strong isn’t sufficient to excel in the Premier League, particularly when playing for a club of Chelsea’s stature.

Gallas said, “You need to have more quality, and I don’t think he is a player that will suit Chelsea. I don’t think it was a good idea to sign him because I don’t think he is ready to play at the top level yet.”

Mauricio Pochettino, the Chelsea manager, indeed has a wealth of options in the center-back position, despite facing challenges posed by Wesley Fofana’s injury. Disasi will be competing with a lineup that includes Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, and Levi Colwill in the heart of the defense.

