Ex Assu President: A Person Whose Whereabouts We Knew Could Not Have Been Missing – Owei Lakemfa

The Secretary-General of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU), Owei Lakemfa, has stated that the former president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr. Dipo Fasina, was not missing, contrary to earlier reports. Lakemfa emphasized that it would be incorrect to consider someone missing if their whereabouts are known. He clarified the situation surrounding Dr. Fasina’s absence, stating that he had traveled to Algeria on July 1, 2023, at the invitation of the Algerian Government.

However, Dr. Fasina encountered difficulties during his journey. He missed his connecting flight from Istanbul Airport to Algiers on July 2 and was unable to secure an alternative flight. Adding to the challenges, he lost his phone on July 4, making it impossible to reach him directly. Despite the presence of a Nigerian Ambassador on July 5, efforts to obtain a new ticket or reissue the existing one were unsuccessful due to the flight being fully booked.

Dr. Fasina’s original return date was scheduled for July 7, 2023. However, he was unable to board the flight for reasons that are not yet clear, potentially related to the fact that his ticket was issued by Air Algiers rather than Turkish Airlines. As a result, immediate action was taken by his family, ASUU, and comrades. Measures were taken, including sending someone to Istanbul and contacting the Diaspora Commission and the Nigerian Embassy in Turkey. An official was dispatched to meet with Dr. Fasina, ultimately securing a flight for his return to Nigeria on July 10, 2023.

Source: Vanguard

