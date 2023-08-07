Ex-APC Chairman Adamu Accused Of Hijacking Friend’s Property In Nasarawa

The immediate past Chairman of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has been accused of hijacking a property belonging to the family of late Alhaji Yahaya Sabo in Nasarawa State.

Source: Leadership.

The Sabo family had said, “The former governor, Abdullahi Adamu pleaded with our late father to assist the state chapter of the PDP with the property to use as their temporary office, and he gladly obliged because Adamu was very close to him.

“For several years now, since our father died, we have been pleading with Abdullahi Adamu to hand over our father’s property to us but he has not shown any serious commitment to our family.”

Leadership reported that Sabo Family spoke through the first son of the family, Mohammed Sabo. According to him, Adamu had asked their father to lend the Nasarawa Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his property when he was the Governor of the State and a member of the party. He alleged that Adamu has, since the death of his father, failed to show any commitment to the family even though the family had asked him to give back the property.

Sabo insinuated that the former Nasarawa Governor sold his father’s property, as he revealed that the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) is currently using the property.

