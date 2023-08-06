Ex-APC Chair Adamu Accused Of Hijacking Friend’s Property In Nasarawa

The family of late Alhaji Yahaya Sabo, a former chairman of the defunct National Party of Nigeria in Plateau State, has accused the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu of illegally selling their late father’s property without compensating the family.

Leadership paper reported that, this was disclosed by the first son of the family, Mohammed Sabo who told journalists in Lafia that the property is presently being occupied by the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

He claimed that the government of Nasarawa State had donated the land to the organization.

The property belonged to their late father and had served as a temporary office for the Peoples Democratic Party before Adamu, the state’s first civilian governor, reportedly illegally took possession of it in 1999.

He added that since the family’s father, who had a close relationship with Adamu, had passed away, all attempts to retrieve the property made since Adamu had sold it to the state government while he was governor had failed.

“Our late father was begged by the former governor, Abdullahi Adamu, to give the state chapter of the PDP the property to serve as their temporary office, and he gladly consented because Adamu was extremely close to him, claimed the man.

Since our father passed away, we have pleaded with Abdullahi Adamu to give us his property, but he has not given any sign of being seriously committed to our family.

We want everyone to understand what has been taking place. We will be forced to close up the location that serves as the FRCN North Central Zonal Office in Lafia if we do not receive our property back as soon as feasible.

In the sake of justice and peace, Sabo pleaded with the State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, and other well-meaning residents of the state to persuade the former APC National Chairman to release their late father’s property to them.

Ɗantalle0102 (

)