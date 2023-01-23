NEWS

Ex-APC Campaign DG throw shade at Tinubu over his health issue

After many things has been said concerning the APC presidential candidate, Najatu Muhammad, a former director in the presidential campaign council of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate, has spoken out about his health, confirming most of the rumors.

Najatu, a 67 year old Kano based politician who served as Director of the Civil Society Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, APC PCC, until her resignation late last week, revealed some intimate details about the former Lagos governor’s health.

A number of recent developments in the country’s political and democratic space, she claims, are to blame for her decision to abandon the APC and Tinubu, its presidential candidate.

Speaking on the reasons for leaving the ruling party, Najatu opened up about the APC presidential candidate’s health, claiming that when she visited him in London, he displayed clear symptoms of dementia, as she claimed that “Tinubu is not only physically unfit, He Is mentally unfit”

