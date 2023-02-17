Evil people using Buhari as an instrument to bring APC down, Governor El-Rufai discloses

Photo File: ElRufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari was being used by some evil people to make the political party of the All Progressive Congress (APC) lose their position in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

He made this known of recent while lamenting over the hardship experienced by Nigerians as a result of the Naira notes policy implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He however condemned the Federal government for disobeying the verdict of the Supreme Court.

He said: ” These evil people using the instrumentality of the Federal Government and the President as convenient covers are willing to truncate our democracy because they have personally lost out. They are massively deploying resources and tools to defeat the political party that gave us the platform to serve the country just because they could not impose the candidates of their choice. Let us not help them.”

Content created and supplied by: Enadex (via 50minds

News )

#Evil #people #Buhari #instrument #bring #APC #Governor #ElRufai #disclosesEvil people using Buhari as an instrument to bring APC down, Governor El-Rufai discloses Publish on 2023-02-17 09:49:04