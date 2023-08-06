Evidence Tendered By APC Lawyers Was Saying A Different Thing From What Their Witness Said – LP

As Nigerians anxiously await the outcome of the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal currently sitting in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Labour Party has accused lawyers representing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and its flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of deliberately contradicting themselves in the evidence and witness testimony tendered.

According to a report by ARISE NEWS, the Spokesman and Head of the Obi-Datti Media Office, Mr. Diran Onifade was speaking during an interview with THISDAY on Saturday, August 5, when he accused the APC legal team of ‘playing mind games’ with their defense against the petitions filed by opposition parties challenging Tinubu’s qualification to contest the February 25 polls.

According to him, while the lawyers had argued that Tinubu forfeited the sum of $460,000 in a civil case in the evidence they tendered, their star witness, however, agreed that the money forfeited were proceeds from heroin trafficking.

He said; “Even those of us who are laymen, know that their lawyers are playing mind games because it’s one thing they would say in the evidence they have tendered, and its another that their witnesses will say under oath. For instance, under oath, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele admitted that their man forfeited money and it’s about narcotics trafficking. He admitted that under oath. The same forfeiture they have been going about saying it is a civil case.

The court document that they tendered, they said the case was about narcotics trafficking. That’s the exact words in the document. And then the certificate issue. The one he presented to INEC was not issued by the university. That’s a forgery.”

SOURCE: TWITTER (ARISE NEWS).

FranklySpeaking123 (

)