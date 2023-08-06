NEWS

Evidence Tendered By APC Lawyers Was Saying A Different Thing From What Their Witness Said – LP

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 333 1 minute read

As Nigerians anxiously await the outcome of the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal currently sitting in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Labour Party has accused lawyers representing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and its flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of deliberately contradicting themselves in the evidence and witness testimony tendered.

According to a report by ARISE NEWS, the Spokesman and Head of the Obi-Datti Media Office, Mr. Diran Onifade was speaking during an interview with THISDAY on Saturday, August 5, when he accused the APC legal team of ‘playing mind games’ with their defense against the petitions filed by opposition parties challenging Tinubu’s qualification to contest the February 25 polls.

According to him, while the lawyers had argued that Tinubu forfeited the sum of $460,000 in a civil case in the evidence they tendered, their star witness, however, agreed that the money forfeited were proceeds from heroin trafficking.

He said; “Even those of us who are laymen, know that their lawyers are playing mind games because it’s one thing they would say in the evidence they have tendered, and its another that their witnesses will say under oath. For instance, under oath, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele admitted that their man forfeited money and it’s about narcotics trafficking. He admitted that under oath. The same forfeiture they have been going about saying it is a civil case.

The court document that they tendered, they said the case was about narcotics trafficking. That’s the exact words in the document. And then the certificate issue. The one he presented to INEC was not issued by the university. That’s a forgery.”

SOURCE: TWITTER (ARISE NEWS).

FranklySpeaking123 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: I Gave Up On Nigerian Elections After June 12 Annulment-Pete Edochie, Tribunal: Adebayo advises Obi, Atiku to prepare for 2027

5 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Maryam Breaks Silence After Withdrawal Of Nomination; Police arrest photographer with human part in Ondo

16 mins ago

The Battles Of Life Don’t Always Come Because You Are In Error, They Are Just Meant To Be -Iginla

16 mins ago

We Are The Only Country In Africa That Fought A Civil War In Which Over 3m People Were Killed-FFK

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button