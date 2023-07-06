Everything Worked During 2023 Election Except INEC – LP’s Dele Farotimi

Dele Farotimi, the former spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council during the 2023 election, expressed his view that everything during the February 25 election worked smoothly except for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today program, Farotimi stated that all the evidence clearly indicated that all aspects of the election process functioned properly, except for the performance of INEC.

According to Farotimi, he believes that the evidence demonstrates that all the necessary components for a successful election were in place, including the participation of voters, political parties, and other stakeholders. However, he specifically pointed out that INEC’s performance was the exception and raised concerns about its role in the election.

His statement implies that, in his opinion, INEC’s shortcomings and failures had a significant impact on the overall conduct and outcome of the election. Farotimi’s remarks suggest that he holds INEC responsible for the deficiencies and issues observed during the 2023 election, emphasizing the importance of a well-functioning electoral commission in ensuring the credibility and integrity of the electoral process.

