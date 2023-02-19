This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Everything Will Change One Day Whereby Peter Obi’s Chances Will Be Uncertain – Primate Ayodele

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has made another revelation, noting that the chances of Peter Obi becoming the president of Nigeria will change and become uncertain one day, thereby urging him to try and put his presidential ambition in order before the election.

Speaking further, Primate Ayodele made it known that the South East region is good for him. He then advised Obi to go back to the north and work hard over there, so that the forthcoming election will favour him.

Primate Ayodele made this disclosure in a statement that was signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that 2023 election will be ethnicity and tribe based, not necessarily about political parties, Daily Post Nigeria reported.

He said: “Everything will change one day whereby Obi’s chances will be uncertain. He should still try to put his ambition in order. The east is good for him, he should go back to the north. Peter Obi should still work hard so the aftermath of the election will favour him, he doesn’t need ‘mouth’ now but people that will deliver for him. He needs to still work on his people because some will work against him.”

Speaking further, he revealed that the North would be asked to vote for the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar. He also noted that things will change two days to the election and it will affect the chances of Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

In addition, the man of God made it known that the north will be divided because of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but they will be ordered by their elders to vote for Atiku.

Information Source: Daily Post Nigeria

