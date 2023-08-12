Everything Is Not All About Money, I Have Said No To A Lot Of Billonaires- Blessingceo

Popular Nigerian relationship therapist and social media influencer, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka widely known addressed as Blessingceo in a recent video posted on her official facebook page has urged all women to desist from offering themselves to a man in exchange for money, a job, promotion or help.

The relationship therapist made this known in a video where she was seem lecturing both her male viewers on why they shouldn’t take advantage of.woman just because she came to them for help and why the ladies should say no to exchanging their bodies for anything not even money.

Using herself as an example, the relationship therapist said she has never slept with any man just to buy success rather all what she has achieved in life is as a result of her hard work.

Speaking further, she disclosed that her boyfriend is wealthy enough to sponsor her luxurious life but she has to work because she doesn’t want to lazy around with her time and also wants her voice to be heard, adding that she has also turned down a lot of billionaires because of the same reason.

In her words, she said “Everything is not all about money, I have said no to a lot of billionaires that I don’t want to mention their names, whenever they come across this video, they will say they’ve never seen a woman like you”.

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 2:15)

