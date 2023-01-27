Everything about BAT is built on lies; he cannot be trusted- Najaatu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, Former Director of Civil Society Organizations, APC presidential campaign council, Hajiya Najaatu Mohammed, says that everything about the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is built on lies, from his name to his school to his wealth and even his health are all lies.

She further stated that Nigerians should understand that ill health is a natural process for human beings, but Asiwaju did not want to admit that he is old and will not be able to do anything again. “His health issue is not Asiwaju’s fault, and it is also not our fault,” she said. “How can we vote for someone that does not even know what he is saying?”

According to her, I am a businesswoman, and I am not making money out of this dirty politics. Age is something that is natural, and you cannot cheat nature; it is not Asiwaju’s fault that his health issue is not okay, and it is also not our fault because we cannot close our eyes and take our country back into the pit again. “Everything about Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a lie, from his name to his wealth, even his school,” she said.

Video credit: Twitter

