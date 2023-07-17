Everyone will maintain the destination he chooses right from earth. Pastor Kumuyi

Photo Credit: Pinterest

The general superintendent of the deeper Christian life ministry, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, shared a video on his Facebook page. He read the book of Luke 16:23, which says, “And in hell he lifted up his eyes, being in torments,and saw Abraham afar off and Lazarus in his bosom.”

The man of God said, “This is why heaven will be holy because all spiritual, moral lepers who have no salvation and redemption will be isolated from it. That was why the rich man opened his eyes in hell, but Lazarus was in heaven because he was cleansed and redeemed. And a deep and wide gulf was put between the two locations so that no one could cross from one to the other. Everyone will maintain the destination he chooses right from earth.”

This implies that eternity has already begun, and the way we live our lives determines how it ends. Our attitudes towards our fellow men and towards God are being recorded for us on the other side of Life. The rich man had everything except God, while Lazarus had nothing but God.

Speaking further, he said, “In the congregation of the people where God dwells, sin will not be allowed there, just as a leper, whether in the position of the high priest or as a common person, cannot be allowed to stay where other people are. The sinner will not stand in the congregation of the righteous. God says, Be in the congregation of the righteous.”

Kumuyi made the declaration while teaching on the topic, “the cleansing power of Christ, our high priest.”

