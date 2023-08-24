“Everyone That Rebelled Against Putin, One Out Of These 3 Things Have Happened To Them” – Johnson

Security expert Bish Johnson has come out to claim that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rebellion against Vladimir Putin a few months ago could’ve been what led to his death in a plane crash yesterday in Russia.

According to Bish Johnson who appeared in an interview on Arise TV today…

“The rebellion could’ve caused his death. It would be naive for you to think that Putin has truly forgiven you even if he says he has. Everyone that has rebelled against Putin, one of 3 things will happen to you; either you are poisoned and you die from that poison, or you are poisoned and you return to Russia and get thrown into prison. Or you are killed one way or the other.”

“It was actually naive of Yevgeny Prigozhin to think Putin would forgive him just like that after the international embarrassment he gave Putin. Under normal circumstances, a proper investigation has to be carried out to determine the cause of the crash, identify the bodies through DNA and also if possible, recover some bodies from the crash.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 4:02

