This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Everyone In this Country Is Our Structure – Kwankwaso Reacts to His Party’s Lack of Structure Talk

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, talked about his party structure during a recent interview on Channel TV.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, many politicians have been decamping to other parties, for reasons that are best known to them. Some days ago, the zonal coordinator of the Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Babayo Liman, and about 620,000 card-carrying members of the party from the North East region decamped to the PDP, noting that they left the NNPP due to the lack of party structure.

However, while reacting to this development and the assumption that the NNPP lacks structures to win the presidential election, Rabiu Kwankwaso indicated that the people of Nigeria are the party structure.

He said “When we picked this party, just about 10 months ago, everyone in this country was our structure, because we had people, and now we have structures in every ward in the country up to the national level.”

He further stated that looking at the situation in Nigeria, where many are hungry, some people without capability and credibility won’t mind joining another party if they are provided with money.

Content created and supplied by: NewsGist247 (via 50minds

News )

#Country #Structure #Kwankwaso #Reacts #Partys #Lack #Structure #TalkEveryone In this Country Is Our Structure – Kwankwaso Reacts to His Party’s Lack of Structure Talk Publish on 2023-02-02 11:48:13