Everyone giving us problem in LP are from PDP- Abayomi Arabambi

The Labour Party’s factional national publicity secretary, Dr. Abayomi Arabambi, has claimed that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is behind all of the trouble the party has been having, and that the PDP has been informed that the Labour Party would not budge.

In an interview with Arise ‘ day programme, Abayomi Arabambi said as much, claiming that certain members of the party are disobeying a court ruling and asking whether or not he thought the Labour Party was beginning to resemble other parties with whom it aspires to be allied.

With all due respect to PDP, Abayomi Arabambi has stated that the Labour Party has issues with the invested individual who infiltrated the party from PDP.

We have told the PDP that no one in the Labour Party would make us budge on our position. He declared that fairness and equality are their party’s guiding principles. According to him, the national chairman of the Labour Party is just like any other member of the party, as stated in the party’s constitution.

He claimed that the group arrived with Peter Obi and the PDP’s belief that one of them must be the leader despite the fact that this is contrary to the constitution. According to him, they have already informed Peter Obi and the others that they will not budge.

