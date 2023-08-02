Everyday Habits That Are Damaging Your Spèrm

It’s disheartening to find out you can’t impregnate your wife after you’ve tied the knot. In our modern world, infertility affects about 8 out of every 20 couples. The inability to conceive is often blamed on the woman, although this is not always the case, as a woman cannot become pregnant if the man is unable to successfully impregnate her.

However, this has prompted experts to investigate, and they have discovered a number of common daily activities that can harm spèrm. Consistent with a “Menshealth” magazine feature, we’ll discuss regular activities that can damage your sperm and egg cells.

Keeping Late Hours

This is specifically related to nighttime sleep deprivation in men. According to healthline Men who slept less than 6 hours each night were 31% less likely to father children than those who averaged 7 to 8 hours of shut-eye. Reason being that sleep aids in maintaining reproductive cell health.

Regular Soda Intake

It’s possible that the sugar content of such a fizzy beverage is excessive. Consistent soda use has been linked to cellular damage in the reproductive system.

Stress

Working hard to make ends meet is commendable, but if doing so causes you undue stress, it could have a negative impact on your ability to conceive. Spèrm quality is lower in men who report higher levels of stress compared to those who report lower levels of stress.

Tucking your cell phone away

This is a widespread pattern among males. Cell phone radiation can interfere with sperm’s swimming ability and lead to a decrease in total spèrm count, so try not to keep it in your pocket all the time.

