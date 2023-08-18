NEWS

Everybody In FCT Was Clapping For Asiwaju When Zephaniah Jisalo Was Nominated As Minister – Bwala

A Nigerian attorney named Daniel Bwala said that the citizens of the Federal Capital Territory cheered President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of Zephaniah Jisalo to the position of minister. In an interview with Channels Tv news, Bwala remarked that residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had the impression that the president was introducing new ideas to the area by appointing someone from within the state. He said it was inappropriate to assign Jisalo to the position of minister of special duty.

”It is not strategic for Asiwaju to put the substantive minister of defence and the minister of defence from the same zone,” he added. The Federal Capital Territory Minister is a separate position, while the FCT’s native-born Minister of Special Duties is a third. Asiwaju received much praise in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after he nominated Zephaniah Jisalo as a minister, with many residents praising the governor for his “innovative” choice. But in the end, he’s transferred to special duty, and Wike, who would have excelled in that role, is promoted to minister of the FCT.

(The video’s action begins at 14:07)

